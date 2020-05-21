Technology Sector Update for 05/21/2020: STX,PIXY,CLSK,HUYA

Technology stocks continued to fall this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF declining 1.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 2.6%.

In company news, Seagate Technology (STX) was fractionally lower in late Thursday trading. The company said it is offering free access to its data-storage technologies to help researchers develop diagnostic, treatment and prevention tools to fight the coronavirus pandemic on "a massive scale."

CleanSpark (CLSK) climbed nearly 14% after the software firm late Wednesday said it is set to receive a US patent for its proprietary system of distributing energy between micro-grids. The company Thursday also announced it has received a $531,169 loan through the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program.

HUYA (HUYA) fell 11% after Credit Suisse cut its stock rating for the gaming live-streaming platform to neutral from outperform previously. The downgrade followed HUYA earlier projecting Q2 revenue narrowly lagging Wall Street estimates, upstaging better-than-expected Q1 results.

ShiftPixy (PIXY) slumped over 26% on Thursday after the personnel management platform company earlier priced a $12 million offering of 1.9 million common shares and 323,310 pre-funded warrants at $5.40 apiece. Investors also received slightly more than 1.1 million five-year warrants to buy another share, also at $5.40 each. Net proceeds will fund general corporate activities.

