Technology Sector Update for 05/21/2020: PIXY,CLSK,HUYA

Technology stocks were falling in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF declining 0.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 1.8%.

In company news, ShiftPixy (PIXY) slumped almost 29% on Thursday after the personnel management platform company earlier priced a $12 million offering of 1.9 million common shares and 323,310 pre-funded warrants at $5.40 apiece. Investors also received slightly more than 1.1 million five-year warrants to buy another share, also at $5.40 each. Net proceeds will fund general corporate activities.

CleanSpark (CLSK) climbed nearly 12% after the software firm late Wednesday said it is set to receive a US patent for its proprietary system of distributing energy between microgrids. The company Thursday also announced it has received a $531,169 loan through the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program.

HUYA (HUYA) fell 12% after Credit Suisse cut its stock rating for the gaming live-streaming platform to neutral from outperform previously. The downgrade followed HUYA earlier projecting Q2 revenue narrowly lagging Wall Street estimates, upstaging better-than-expected Q1 results.

PIXY CLSK HUYA

