Technology Sector Update for 05/21/2020: CLSK, DAVA, YY, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were flat to lower pre-bell Thursday. The SPDR S&P Semiconductor (XSD) was inactive, while the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.18%.

CleanSpark (CLSK) was surging past 41% after saying Tuesday it is set to receive US Patent No. 10,658,839 from the US Patent and Trademark Office that will cover the company's proprietary system and method for distributing energy between microgrids. The company announced premarket Thursday that it has received a $531,169 loan under the Paycheck Protection Program.

Endava (DAVA) was almost 2% higher after it reported adjusted Q3 earnings of GBP0.23 ($0.28), up from GBP0.19 a year earlier and beating the Capital IQ analyst consensus of GBP$0.22.

JOYY (YY) was down more than 5% after it posted Q1 non-GAAP net income of RMB4.80 ($0.68), per American depositary share, down from RMB9.32 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected $0.62.

