Technology Sector Update for 05/20/2024: WIX, ZBRA, CYBR, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were steady premarket Monday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was inactive and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.04% recently.

Wix.com (WIX) rose nearly 10% after it reported higher Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) said it intends to offer up to $500 million of senior unsecured notes due 2032 in a private offering. Zebra Technologies was down more than 1% pre-bell.

CyberArk Software (CYBR) announced a definitive agreement to acquire machine identity management company Venafi from Thoma Bravo in a stock-and-cash deal valued at about $1.54 billion. CyberArk Software was up 0.6% premarket.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.