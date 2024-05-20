News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 05/20/2024: WIX, ZBRA, CYBR, XLK, XSD

May 20, 2024 — 09:12 am EDT

Technology stocks were steady premarket Monday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was inactive and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.04% recently.

Wix.com (WIX) rose nearly 10% after it reported higher Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) said it intends to offer up to $500 million of senior unsecured notes due 2032 in a private offering. Zebra Technologies was down more than 1% pre-bell.

CyberArk Software (CYBR) announced a definitive agreement to acquire machine identity management company Venafi from Thoma Bravo in a stock-and-cash deal valued at about $1.54 billion. CyberArk Software was up 0.6% premarket.

