Technology Sector Update for 05/20/2022: MTCH, GOOG, DASH, SEDG, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were recently up more than 1%.

Match Group (MTCH) said it has withdrawn its request for a temporary restraining order against Alphabet's (GOOG) Google after the technology company made concessions regarding billing issues on Google Play. Match Group was recently up more than 5%.

DoorDash (DASH) was over 2% higher after saying its board has approved the repurchase of up to $400 million in Class A common stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) was climbing past 1% after the company and Huawei Technologies signed a global license agreement that will result in a settlement of all pending patent litigation between the companies in Germany and China.

