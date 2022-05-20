Technology Sector Update for 05/20/2022: AMAT, PSTG, PANW

Technology stocks were sliding Friday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 1.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 3.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Applied Materials (AMAT) fell 7.1% after the chipmaking equipment firm late Thursday missed Wall Street expectations and forecast non-GAAP Q3 earnings and revenue also trailing analyst estimates. The company sees adjusted earnings for the current quarter in a range of $1.59 to $1.95 per share on between $5.85 billion to $6.65 billion in revenue compared with the analyst mean expecting it to earn $2.04 per share, excluding one-time items, on $6.68 billion in Q3 revenue.

Pure Storage (PSTG) fell 9.9% after a BofA Securities downgrade of the data storage firm to neutral from buy, coupled with a $7 reduction in price target for the stock to $27 a share.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) rose 6.8% after the firewall- and cloud-security firm posted Q3 results exceeding analyst forecasts and also guided non-GAAP net income for 2022 in a range of $7.43 and $7.46 per share, excluding one-time items, on $5.48 billion to $5.50 billion in revenue. Analysts are looking for $7.29 per share adjusted profit on $5.47 billion in revenue.

