Technology Sector Update for 05/20/2021: SPCE,LSPD,SHLS

Technology stocks were sharply higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Thursday rising 1.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was climbing 2.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) gained nearly 12% after disclosing plans for a rocket-powered test flight on Saturday of its SpaceShipTwo Unity following a successful maintenance review of the VMS Eve jet aircraft that will carry SpaceShipTwo to a height of around 50,000 feet.

Lightspeed POS (LSPD) rose over 14% after the e-commerce software-as-a-service company reported a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of US$0.09 per share and a 127% year-over-year increase in revenue to US$82.4 million, beating Wall Street expectations for a $0.12 per share adjusted loss on $69.4 million in revenue.

Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) climbed 10% following a Goldman Sachs upgrade of the solar-energy components company to buy from neutral previously.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.