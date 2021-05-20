Technology
Technology Sector Update for 05/20/2021: CSIQ,SPCE,LSPD,SHLS

Technology stocks extended their Thursday surge, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 1.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was climbing 2.6% in late trade.

In company news, Canadian Solar (CSIQ) was 6.5% higher late in Thursday trading after reporting a 32% increase in Q1 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $1.09 billion and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.04 billion for the three months ended March 31.

Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) climbed 10% following a Goldman Sachs upgrade of the solar-energy components company to buy from neutral.

Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) gained 15% after disclosing plans for a rocket-powered test flight of its SpaceShipTwo Unity following a successful maintenance review of the VMS Eve jet aircraft that will carry SpaceShipTwo to a height of around 50,000 feet.

Lightspeed POS (LSPD) rose 16% after the e-commerce software-as-a-service company reported a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $0.09 per share and a 127% year-over-year increase in revenue to $82.4 million, beating Wall Street expectations for a $0.12 per share adjusted loss on $69.4 million in revenue.

