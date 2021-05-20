Technology Sector Update for 05/20/2021: CSCO, GDS, LSPD, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were climbing premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.34% higher while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was advancing by 0.57% recently.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $0.83, compared with $0.79 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected $0.82. Cisco Systems was slipping past 4% in recent trading.

GDS Holdings (GDS) was shedding more than 7% after it posted a Q1 loss of 0.21 renminbi ($0.03) per share, wider than a loss of 0.09 renminbi a year ago. Loss per ADS was renminbi 1.66, or $0.25, vs. renminbi 0.71 last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of 0.27 renminbi.

Lightspeed POS (LSPD, LSPD.TO) reported an adjusted net loss of $11.2 million in the fourth quarter of its fiscal 2021, or $0.09 per share, swelling from a net loss of $5.4 million, or $0.06 per share, posted a year ago. Lightspeed POS was almost 7% higher in recent trading.

