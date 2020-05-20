Technology Sector Update for 05/20/2020: PHUN,HPE,ADI,ALRM

Technology stocks were advancing in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF climbing 1.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 3.3%.

In company news, Phunware (PHUN) rallied Wednesday, at point climbing 348%, after the software firm said it was partnering with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to create a mobile product integrating technology from Phunware and HPE's Aruba Networks unit to provide patients with appointment reminders, virtual visits and other health care services.

Cree (CREE) climbed 7.4% after JPMorgan raised its investment rating for the light emitting diode products company to neutral from underweight previously and increased its price price target on the stock by $20 to $60 a share.

Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) slid 5.4% after late Tuesday saying Technology Crossover Ventures plans to sell its entire 5.62 million-share stake in the home and commercial property security company through a secondary offering of stock. The company is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the upcoming stock sale.

