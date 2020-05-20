Technology Sector Update for 05/20/2020: NNDM, SFET, ADI, XLK, SOXX

Technology firms were mostly higher pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was flat but the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up over 2%.

Safe-T Group (SFET) was surging past 41% after saying its NetNut unit has entered into agreements to provide secure business proxy network solutions to three companies operating in the consumer VPN sector.

Analog Devices (ADI) was advancing by over 5% after reporting fiscal Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.08, down from $1.36 a year ago but beating the Capital IQ analyst consensus of $1.04.

Nano Dimension (NNDM) was down more than 20%, shedding a fraction of the previous day's 340% gains after the company said it has achieved a "major breakthrough" in using 3D printing technology in the development of electronic components with the first 3D printed 10-layer printed circuit board.

