Technology Sector Update for 05/19/2023: HPE, GOOG, AAPL, WKEY

Tech stocks were declining late Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) edging down 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index slipping 0.7%.

In company news, Hewlett Packard (HPE) said it was selected by the Tokyo Institute of Technology to build its supercomputer, Tsubame 4.0, to accelerate artificial intelligence-driven discoveries. Hewlett Packard shares still eased 0.3%.

Alphabet's Google (GOOG) may face India government regulatory action after an antitrust watchdog found last year that the tech giant abused its market position and engaged in anti-completive practices, Reuters reported, citing an interview with a government minister. Alphabet shares were down 0.3%.

Apple (AAPL) has limited the use of ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence tools for part of its staff as the company works on similar technology, The Wall Street Journal reported. Apple shares were almost flat.

WISeKey International (WKEY) jumped 54% after it said that, in collaboration with Fossa Systems, the company will launch new satellites with SpaceX.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.