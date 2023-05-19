News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 05/19/2023: GOOG, AAPL, WKEY

May 19, 2023 — 02:04 pm EDT

Tech stocks were lower Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) slightly down and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 0.6%.

In company news, Alphabet's Google (GOOG) may face India government regulatory action after an antitrust watchdog found last year that the tech giant abused its market position and engaged in anti-completive practices, Reuters reported, citing an interview with a government minister. Alphabet shares were down 0.2%.

Apple (AAPL) has limited the use of ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence tools for part of its staff as the company works on similar technology, The Wall Street Journal reported. Apple was rising 0.3%.

WISeKey International (WKEY) jumped past 40% after it said that, in collaboration with Fossa Systems, the company will launch new satellites with SpaceX.

