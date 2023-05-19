News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 05/19/2023: DXC, GLOB, MSFT, GOOG, GOOGL, XLK, SOXX

May 19, 2023 — 09:04 am EDT

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Friday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.1% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) slipping by 0.2%.

DXC Technology (DXC) was shedding over 4% in value after it reported quarterly revenue of $3.59 billion, down from $4.01 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $3.62 billion.

Globant (GLOB) was advancing by more than 3% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.28 per diluted share, up from $1.19 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $1.27.

Microsoft's (MSFT) Bing will not be replacing Alphabet's (GOOG) Google as the default search engine in Samsung Electronics' smartphones, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Alphabet was almost 1% higher in premarket activity.

