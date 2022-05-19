Technology Sector Update for 05/19/2022: CSCO,KD,NTAP,GDS

Technology stocks still were declining on Thursday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.5% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 0.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Cisco Systems (CSCO) dropped almost 14% after the networking equipment company overnight cut its FY22 profit and revenue forecasts, upstaging better-than-expected fiscal Q3 earnings. The company now sees adjusted net income this year in a range of $3.29 to $3.37 per share on 2% to 3% revenue growth, down from its prior guidance looking for $3.41 to $3.46 per share and a 5.5% to 6% sales increase. The Street is at $3.44 per share on $52.8 million in revenue, up 2.8% over year-ago levels.

Kyndryl (KD) was rising 5.9% after the IT-services firm and cloud-storage company NetApp (NTAP) Thursday announced a global alliance the companies say will help customers to better manage and extract insights from unstructured data sources. They also will co-design advanced storage infrastructure-as-a-service products, the companies said. NetApp shares were 4.8% lower in afternoon trading.

GDS Holdings (GDS) climbed nearly 16% after Truish Securities raised its price target for the Singapore-based data center company by $10 to $85 and reiterating its buy rating for the stock.

