Technology Sector Update for 05/19/2022: CSCO, CINT, CAN, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the iShares Semiconductor Sector ETF (SOXX) were recently down around 1%.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) late Wednesday reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $0.87 per share, up from $0.83 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.86 per share. Cisco Systems shares were recently slipping past 10%.

CI&T (CINT) reported Q1 diluted earnings of 0.22 Brazilian reais ($0.04), down from 0.32 a year earlier. An analyst polled by Capital IQ expected 0.31 reais. CI&T shares were up more than 8% premarket Thursday.

Canaan (CAN) shares were gaining more than 11% after it reported Q1 earnings of 2.57 renminbi ($0.41) per diluted American depositary share, from 0.01 renminbi a year earlier. A single analyst in Capital IQ's poll expected 3.39 renminbi.

