Technology Sector Update for 05/19/2021: SQSP,DQ,ZI,SNOW,TTWO

Technology stocks were narrowly lower late in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF slipping less than 0.1% this afternoon while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 1.4% shortly before the closing bell.

In company news, Squarespace (SQSP) retreated in its Wednesday public markets debut, opening $2 under its direct listing price at $48 a share and the website developer and ecommerce company this afternoon sinking 14% to a first-day low of $43 a share.

To the upside, Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) climbed 7.2% after the interactive games company late reported improved fiscal Q4 financial results exceeding Wall Street forecasts and also projected net income and revenue for its current Q1 ending June 30 topping analyst estimates.

DAQO New Energy (DQ) was 7.4% higher in late trade, rebounding from a 2.4% morning decline that followed Roth Capital reducing its price target for the polysilicon supplier by $27 to $70 a share and reiterating its neutral rating.

ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) rose 1.9% after saying it was partnering with data cloud company Snowflake (SNOW) to centralize and streamline data delivery. Snowflake shares also were 2% higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.