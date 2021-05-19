Technology Sector Update for 05/19/2021: FKWL,ZI,SNOW,TTWO

Technology stocks were narrowly lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Wednesday slipping 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 1.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Franklin Wireless (FKWL) fell 1.5% after Lake Street cut its price target for the mobile networking equipment company by $12 to $16 a share.

ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) rose 2.2% after saying it was partnering with data cloud company Snowflake (SNOW) to centralize and streamline data delivery. Snowflake shares were 2.1% higher.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) was climbing 5.4% after the interactive games company late Tuesday reported improved fiscal Q4 financial results exceeding Wall Street forecasts and projected net income and revenue for fiscal Q1 topping analyst estimates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.