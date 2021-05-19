Technology
Technology Sector Update for 05/19/2021: FKWL,ZI,SNOW,TTWO

Technology stocks were narrowly lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Wednesday slipping 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 1.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Franklin Wireless (FKWL) fell 1.5% after Lake Street cut its price target for the mobile networking equipment company by $12 to $16 a share.

ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) rose 2.2% after saying it was partnering with data cloud company Snowflake (SNOW) to centralize and streamline data delivery. Snowflake shares were 2.1% higher.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) was climbing 5.4% after the interactive games company late Tuesday reported improved fiscal Q4 financial results exceeding Wall Street forecasts and projected net income and revenue for fiscal Q1 topping analyst estimates.

