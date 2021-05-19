Technology Sector Update for 05/19/2021: ADI, STM, SQ, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating pre-bell Wednesday as both the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were more than 1% lower recently.

Analog Devices (ADI) fell more than 1% after posting fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.54 per share, up from $1.08 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $1.45.

STMicroelectronics (STM) declined by more than 1% after saying it has agreed to buy the assets of Cartesiam, a French artificial intelligence software company, for an undisclosed value.

Square (SQ) was more than 6% lower after it priced $1 billion 2.75% senior notes due 2026 and $1 billion 3.50% senior notes due 2031 in a private placement to institutional buyers.

