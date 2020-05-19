Technology Sector Update for 05/19/2020: PIXY,BYD,BYND,CVNA

Consumer stocks still were broadly mixed in late Tuesday trade, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF declining 1.6% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.2%.

In company news, ShiftPixy (PIXY) jumped more than 54% higher after the gig engagement platform company announced a partnership with Diamondback DTNM to create a system of self-deliveries for 11 Del Taco restaurants in and around Albuquerque, N.M. Under terms of the new partnership, the Del Taco franchisees will use the ShiftPixy application to better manage their delivery personnel and eliminate the need for third-party delivery services. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Boyd Gaming (BYD) climbed 6% after the casino company late Monday announced plans to reopen seven of its properties in Louisiana and Mississippi later this week. Two more casinos are slated to resume operations next week, it said.

Beyond Meat (BYND) served up a 6% gain on Tuesday after BTIG Research began analyst coverage of the plant-based meat substitute producer with a buy rating and a $173 price target.

Carvana (CVNA) fell 9.5% after the e-commerce platform for used cars announced plans for a public offering of 5 million Class A common shares. Net proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes, the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.