Technology Sector Update for 05/19/2020: NNDM,FSLY,BIDU,AYX

Technology stocks gave back some of their market-leading gains this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 0.3% in Tuesday trading while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 0.5%.

In company news, Nano Dimension (NNDM) shares soared Tuesday, at one point racing more than 410% higher, after announcing a "major breakthrough" by using 3-D printing technology to produce the first 10-layer printed circuit board. Together with its German partner Hensoldt, Nano Dimension developed a new dielectric polymer ink and adapted its DragonFly 3-D printing process to produce two-sided circuit boards allowing electronic structures to be soldered to both sides of the device.

Alteryx (AYX) climbed 7% after Piper Sandler Tuesday raised its investment rating for the data analytics firm to overweight from neutral previously and also increased its price target for the company's shares by $70 to $160.

Fastly (FSLY) rose 4% after the cloud platform company late Monday announced plans for a follow-on public offering of 6 million shares of its Class A common stock. Net proceeds will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including potential acquisitions or strategic investments.

Baidu (BIDU) was 2.3% higher after the Chinese internet search company reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of RMB8.84 per American depository shares, more than tripling its RMB2.77 per ADS adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting RMB3.98 per ADS. Revenue declined 6.7% year-over-year to RMB22.5 billion but still exceeded the RMB21.94 billion analyst mean.

