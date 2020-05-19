Technology Sector Update for 05/19/2020: FSLY,BIDU,AYX

Technology stocks were keeping most of the broader indexes above their respective break-even marks with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 1% in Tuesday trading while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was up 1.6%.

In company news, Fastly (FSLY) rose 5.8% after the cloud platform company late Monday announced plans for a follow-on public offering of 6 million shares of its Class A common stock. Net proceeds will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including potential acquisitions or strategic investments.

Alteryx (AYX) climbed 8.3% after Piper Sandler Tuesday raised its investment rating for the data analytics firm to overweight from neutral previously and also increased its price target for the company's shares by $70 to $160.

Baidu (BIDU) was 5.4% higher after the Chinese internet search company reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of RMB8.84 per American depository shares, more than tripling its RMB2.77 per ADS adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting RMB3.98 per ADS. Revenue declined 6.7% year-over-year to RMB22.5 billion but still exceeded the RMB21.94 billion analyst mean.

