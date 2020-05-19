Technology Sector Update for 05/19/2020: BIDU, SINA, IQ, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were flat to higher premarket Tuesday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor (XSD) was unchanged and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.20% higher in recent trading.

Baidu (BIDU) was climbing past 10% after posting Q1 non-GAAP earnings of RMB8.84 ($1.25) per ADS, up from RMB2.77 per ADS reported a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected RMB3.98 per ADS.

Sina (SINA) was advancing more than 6% as it reported Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.25 compared with $0.40 in the earlier-year period. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting adjusted EPS of $0.14.

iQIYI (IQ) was down more than 4% after it posted a Q1 loss of RMB3.92 ($0.55) per ADS, widening from RMB2.52 loss in the year-ago period. Revenue in the quarter increased to RMB7.65 billion from RMB6.99 billion. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected a loss of RMB3.20 and revenue of RMB7.27 billion.

