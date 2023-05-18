Technology Sector Update for 05/18/2023: GOOG, META, SNOW

Tech stocks were gaining Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 1.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 2.2%.

In company news, shares of internet and social media companies were rising after a Supreme Court ruling that protected sites like Alphabet (GOOG) unit YouTube and Meta (META) from libelous and controversial content. The court ruled that Section 230, which limits the liability of social media companies from content posted by users, should remain intact. Google shares were up 1.5% while Meta was up 0.7%.

Alphabet (GOOG) unit Google will pay $39.9 million to Washington state following Attorney General Bob Ferguson's lawsuit alleging that the search giant was involved in "misleading" location-tracking practices.

Snowflake (SNOW) has been in late-stage discussions to buy search startup Neeva, The Information reported late Wednesday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the talks. Snowflake shares were up over 4%.

