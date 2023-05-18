News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 05/18/2023: DLO, CSIQ, SONY, XLK, SOXX

May 18, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Thursday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.1% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) recently climbing by 0.3%.

DLocal (DLO) was gaining over 15% in value after posting Q1 earnings of $0.11 per diluted share, up from $0.08 a year earlier. That matched the average estimate of four analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) was rallying past 7% after it reported Q1 earnings of $1.19 per diluted share, up from $0.14 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.53 per share.

Sony Group (SONY) was up nearly 4% after saying it will start evaluating a partial spin-off of its financial business.

