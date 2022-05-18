Technology
DLO

Technology Sector Update for 05/18/2022: DLO, DT, ADI, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were declining premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were recently down more than 1%.

However, the following companies were advancing after either meeting or exceeding consensus earnings expectations:

DLocal (DLO) was climbing past 11% after it reported a Q1 net income of $0.08 per share, improving on a $0.06 per share profit during the same quarter in 2021. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been expecting DLocal to earn $0.08 per share.

Dynatrace (DT) was over 3% higher after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.17 per diluted share, up from $0.15 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $0.15.

Analog Devices (ADI) was gaining over 2% in value after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.40, up from $1.54 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $2.11.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DLO DT ADI XLK SOXX

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular