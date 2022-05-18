Technology Sector Update for 05/18/2022: DLO, DT, ADI, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were recently down more than 1%.

However, the following companies were advancing after either meeting or exceeding consensus earnings expectations:

DLocal (DLO) was climbing past 11% after it reported a Q1 net income of $0.08 per share, improving on a $0.06 per share profit during the same quarter in 2021. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been expecting DLocal to earn $0.08 per share.

Dynatrace (DT) was over 3% higher after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.17 per diluted share, up from $0.15 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $0.15.

Analog Devices (ADI) was gaining over 2% in value after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.40, up from $1.54 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $2.11.

