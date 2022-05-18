Technology Sector Update for 05/18/2022: ADI,QUIK,ELTK

Technology stocks were sharply lower on Wednesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 3.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 3.7% this afternoon.

In company news, Analog Devices (ADI) was falling 1.5%, reversing an early 1.3% gain, after the chipmaker reported above-consensus results for its fiscal Q2 ended April 30 and projected non-GAAP net income and revenue for the current quarter exceeding Wall Street expectations.

QuickLogic (QUIK) slid 6.2% after the smartphone chipmaker reported a Q1 non-GAAP loss of $0.06 per share, halving its $0.12 loss reported during a year-ago period and compared with the three-analyst consensus expecting a loss of $0.07 per share. Revenue increased more than 86% year-over-year to $4.1 million.

Eltk (ELTK) added 8.8 after the Israeli circuits boards manufacturer Wednesday reported a Q1 net profit of $0.11 per share, up from $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year while revenue grew 36% over year-ago levels to $9.8 million.

