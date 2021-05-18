Technology Sector Update for 05/18/2021: ULBI,MFGP,TLS

Technology stocks were higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday rising 0.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was posting a 0.6% advance this afternoon.

In company news, Ultralife (ULBI) climbed 28% after saying it received a contract to make conformal wearable batteries for the US Army worth up to $168 million over the initial three-year base period.

Micro Focus (MFGP) rose 6.8% after saying its expects to report around $1.4 billion in revenue for six months ended April 30.

Telos (TLS) fell 9.8% after the company said its Q1 net loss grew to $0.23 per share on a GAAP basis compared with a $0.06 per share loss during the year-ago quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.