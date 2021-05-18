Technology
SE

Technology Sector Update for 05/18/2021: SE, BIDU, NTES, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were trading higher premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was advancing by 0.47% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently climbing by 0.80%.

Sea (SE) was slipping past 4% after booking a Q1 adjusted loss of $0.62 per share, compared with a loss of $0.52 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected an adjusted loss of $0.57 per share.

Baidu (BIDU) was up more than 4% after reporting Q1 adjusted profit of 12.38 renminbi ($1.89) per American depositary share, up from 8.84 renminbi per ADS a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected earnings of 10.37 renminbi per ADS.

NetEase (NTES) was over 3% higher as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of 7.47 renminbi ($1.14) per American depositary share, up from adjusted earnings of 6.43 renminbi per American depositary share a year earlier. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ was for adjusted earnings of 6.26 renminbi per American depositary share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SE BIDU NTES XLK SOXX

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular