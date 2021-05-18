Technology Sector Update for 05/18/2021: SE, BIDU, NTES, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were trading higher premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was advancing by 0.47% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently climbing by 0.80%.

Sea (SE) was slipping past 4% after booking a Q1 adjusted loss of $0.62 per share, compared with a loss of $0.52 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected an adjusted loss of $0.57 per share.

Baidu (BIDU) was up more than 4% after reporting Q1 adjusted profit of 12.38 renminbi ($1.89) per American depositary share, up from 8.84 renminbi per ADS a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected earnings of 10.37 renminbi per ADS.

NetEase (NTES) was over 3% higher as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of 7.47 renminbi ($1.14) per American depositary share, up from adjusted earnings of 6.43 renminbi per American depositary share a year earlier. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ was for adjusted earnings of 6.26 renminbi per American depositary share.

