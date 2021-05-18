Technology Sector Update for 05/18/2021: MAXN,ULBI,MFGP,TLS

Technology stocks were slumping late, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday slipping 0.1%, giving back an earlier rise, although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was less than 0.1% higher in late trade.

In company news, Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) climbed 6.7% after Tuesday announcing the launch of its new Maxeon Air technology platform enabling the production of frameless solar panels beginning with selected projects in Europe later this year and worldwide in early 2022.

Ultralife (ULBI) climbed nearly 26% after saying it received a contract to make conformal wearable batteries for the US Army worth up to $168 million over the initial three-year base period.

Micro Focus (MFGP) rose 5.7% after saying its expects to report around $1.4 billion in revenue for six months ended April 30.

Among decliners, Telos (TLS) fell 13% after the company said its Q1 net loss grew to $0.23 per share on a GAAP basis compared with a $0.06 per share loss during the year-ago quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.