Technology Sector Update for 05/18/2020: TSM,SE,FSCT

Technology stocks were climbing in mid-day trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 2.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 4.1%.

In company news, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) was 3.7% higher after multiple unnamed sources told the Nikkei Asian Review the chipmaker has stopped taking new orders from Huawei Technologies in order to comply with new US export controls intended to limit Huawei's access to essential supplies. Orders taken before the new ban was announced were not affected, one of the sources said.

Sea (SE) rose 11% after the digital entertainment company reported a non-GAAP Q1 net loss of $0.52 per share, reversing its $0.64 per share adjusted net loss during the same quarter last year and breezing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.29 per share quarterly loss, excluding one-time items. Revenue grew almost 58% over year-ago levels to $913.9 million, also exceeding the $890.9 million Street view.

ForeScout Technologies (FSCT) tumbled 23% after the machine vision company said private-equity investors Advent International would not be proceeding to complete its proposed acquisition of Forescout on Monday as planned. The two sides were continuing talks over the timing and other terms of the transaction, Forescout said.

