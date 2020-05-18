Technology Sector Update for 05/18/2020: FSCT, SE, SOGO, XLK, XSD

Technology firms were flat to higher premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up more than 2% while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor (XSD) was unchanged recently.

ForeScout Technologies (FSCT) was plunging more than 20% after the company said that Advent International provided notice to it on Friday saying that it would not be proceeding to consummate its acquisition of Forescout on Monday as scheduled. The two companies remain in talks.

Sea (SE) was up more than 6% as it posted adjusted Q1 net loss of $0.52 per share, compared with a loss of $0.64 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.29 per share.

Sogou (SOGO) was down 0.3% after reporting Q1 adjusted loss of $0.08 per American depositary share, compared with an adjusted loss of $0.01 per ADS in the prior-year period.

