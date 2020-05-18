Technology Sector Update for 05/18/2020: BAK,TSM,SE,FSCT

Technology stocks were climbing in late Monday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 2.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 4.9%.

In company news, Braskem SA (BAK) was more than 15% higher in late Monday trade after the Brazilian chemicals company and joint venture partner Advanced Laser Materials said it has produced a new polypropylene powder for industrial 3D printing. The new powder for selective laser sintering is the first product launched through the companies' collaboration.

Sea (SE) rose over 12% after the digital entertainment company reported a non-GAAP Q1 net loss of $0.52 per share, reversing its $0.64 per share adjusted net loss during the same quarter last year and breezing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.29 per share quarterly loss, excluding one-time items. Revenue grew almost 58% over year-ago levels to $913.9 million, also exceeding the $890.9 million Street view.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) was 4% higher after multiple unnamed sources told the Nikkei Asian Review the chipmaker has stopped taking new orders from Huawei Technologies in order to comply with new US export controls intended to limit Huawei's access to essential supplies. Orders taken before the new ban was announced were not affected, one of the sources said.

ForeScout Technologies (FSCT) tumbled almost 24% after the machine vision company said private-equity investors Advent International would not be proceeding to complete its proposed acquisition of Forescout on Monday as planned. The two sides were continuing talks over the timing and other terms of the transaction, Forescout said.

