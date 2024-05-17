Technology Sector Update for 05/17/2024: GOOG, MSFT, RDDT

Tech stocks were declining Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) fractionally lower.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index fell 0.6%.

In corporate news, Alphabet's (GOOG) Google DeepMind introduced its Frontier Safety Framework on Friday, a set of protocols to identify future artificial intelligence capabilities that could cause severe harm and mitigate them. Alphabet shares were rising 1%.

Microsoft (MSFT) plans to release the latest installment of the Call of Duty video game to its subscription service instead of the longtime approach of selling it a la carte, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday. The tech giant's shares were shedding 0.4%.

Reddit (RDDT) will bring its content to Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT, the companies said Thursday. Reddit shares climbed nearly 12% in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.