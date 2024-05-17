News & Insights

Technology
GOOG

Technology Sector Update for 05/17/2024: GOOG, MSFT, RDDT

May 17, 2024 — 01:48 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were declining Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) fractionally lower.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index fell 0.6%.

In corporate news, Alphabet's (GOOG) Google DeepMind introduced its Frontier Safety Framework on Friday, a set of protocols to identify future artificial intelligence capabilities that could cause severe harm and mitigate them. Alphabet shares were rising 1%.

Microsoft (MSFT) plans to release the latest installment of the Call of Duty video game to its subscription service instead of the longtime approach of selling it a la carte, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday. The tech giant's shares were shedding 0.4%.

Reddit (RDDT) will bring its content to Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT, the companies said Thursday. Reddit shares climbed nearly 12% in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOG
MSFT
RDDT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.