Technology Sector Update for 05/17/2024: DXC, RDDT, MSFT, TTWO, XSD, XLK

May 17, 2024 — 09:06 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was up 1.4% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was recently up by 0.3%.

DXC Technology (DXC) fell by over 23% after it reported lower fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings and revenue. The company also issued Q1 and fiscal 2025 estimates that missed projections from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Reddit (RDDT) will bring its content to Microsoft-backed (MSFT) OpenAI's ChatGPT, the companies said. Reddit was up over 11% premarket.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) was down 0.3% after it reported a wider fiscal Q4 loss as revenue declined during the period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MTNewswires
