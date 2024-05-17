Technology Sector Update for 05/17/2024: DXC, RDDT, MSFT, TTWO, XSD, XLK

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was up 1.4% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was recently up by 0.3%.

DXC Technology (DXC) fell by over 23% after it reported lower fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings and revenue. The company also issued Q1 and fiscal 2025 estimates that missed projections from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Reddit (RDDT) will bring its content to Microsoft-backed (MSFT) OpenAI's ChatGPT, the companies said. Reddit was up over 11% premarket.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) was down 0.3% after it reported a wider fiscal Q4 loss as revenue declined during the period.

