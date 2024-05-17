Technology Sector Update for 05/17/2024: AAPL, DXC, NVDA, CRM

Tech stocks were mixed late Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) shedding 0.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) fractionally higher.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index fell 0.7%.

In corporate news, Apple (AAPL) is developing a new thinner version of the iPhone that will be available for launch in 2025 at the earliest, The Information reported. The tech giant's shares rose 0.1%.

DXC Technology (DXC) shares sank 16.5% after it reported late Thursday lower fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings and revenue.

Nvidia (NVDA) is expected to deliver strong fiscal Q1 financial results compared with consensus estimates but the stock could be "volatile near-term," BofA Securities said in a note Friday. BofA maintained a buy rating on Nvidia's stock with a price target of $1,100. Nvidia shares were shedding 2%.

Salesforce (CRM) likely has fewer catalysts heading into fiscal Q1 results despite stable demand, though the software maker appears to be in a "solid" position ahead of generative artificial intelligence product adoption in the medium term, Morgan Stanley said Friday. The firm reiterated its overweight rating on the software maker's stock, with a $350 price target. Salesforce shares rose 0.4%.

