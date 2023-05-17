Technology Sector Update for 05/17/2023: KEYS, WIX, DT, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were gaining pre-bell Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.24% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently advancing by 0.67%.

Keysight Technologies (KEYS) was rallying by more than 10% after it reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $2.12, up from $1.83 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $1.95.

Wix.com (WIX) was up more than 7% after reporting that it swung to Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.91 per diluted share from a loss of $0.72 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.16.

Dynatrace (DT) was advancing by over 6% as it posted fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.31 per diluted share, up from $0.17 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.22.

