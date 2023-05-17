News & Insights

Technology
IBM

Technology Sector Update for 05/17/2023: IBM, GOOG, TSLA, TME

May 17, 2023 — 01:59 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 2.6%.

In company news, International Business Machines (IBM) and Alphabet's (GOOG) Google unit are contributing $150 million for quantum-computing research at the University of Chicago and the University of Tokyo as the US and Japan try to stay ahead of China, the Wall Street Journal reported. IBM shares rose 1.5% and Alphabet was up 1.5%.

Tesla (TSLA) has proposed building a factory in India to sell its electric vehicles locally and abroad, Reuters reported. Tesla shares rose 4.4%.

Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) shares were up almost 9% after the company reported Q1 non-IFRS earnings Tuesday of 0.89 yuan ($0.13) per diluted American depositary share, up from 0.54 yuan a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IBM
GOOG
TSLA
TME

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.