Technology Sector Update for 05/17/2023: IBM, GOOG, TSLA, TME

Tech stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 2.6%.

In company news, International Business Machines (IBM) and Alphabet's (GOOG) Google unit are contributing $150 million for quantum-computing research at the University of Chicago and the University of Tokyo as the US and Japan try to stay ahead of China, the Wall Street Journal reported. IBM shares rose 1.5% and Alphabet was up 1.5%.

Tesla (TSLA) has proposed building a factory in India to sell its electric vehicles locally and abroad, Reuters reported. Tesla shares rose 4.4%.

Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) shares were up almost 9% after the company reported Q1 non-IFRS earnings Tuesday of 0.89 yuan ($0.13) per diluted American depositary share, up from 0.54 yuan a year earlier.

