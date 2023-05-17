Technology Sector Update for 05/17/2023: BB, META, IBM, GOOG, GOOGL

Tech stocks were gaining late Wednesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) 1.3% higher and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index climbing 2.6%.

In corporate news, BlackBerry (BB) shares rose 5.6% after the company said it expects strong growth through 2026 fiscal year.

Meta Platforms (META) said that global government requests for user data in H2 of last year rose 0.8% to 239,388 from 237,414, led by requests from the US government. Shares rose 1.4%.

International Business Machines (IBM) and Alphabet's (GOOG) Google unit are contributing $150 million for quantum-computing research at the University of Chicago and the University of Tokyo as the US and Japan try to stay ahead of China, the Wall Street Journal reported. IBM shares rose 1.9% and Alphabet was up over 1%.

Tesla (TSLA) has proposed building a factory in India to sell its electric vehicles locally and abroad, Reuters reported. Tesla shares rose 4.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.