News & Insights

Technology
BB

Technology Sector Update for 05/17/2023: BB, META, IBM, GOOG, GOOGL

May 17, 2023 — 03:55 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were gaining late Wednesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) 1.3% higher and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index climbing 2.6%.

In corporate news, BlackBerry (BB) shares rose 5.6% after the company said it expects strong growth through 2026 fiscal year.

Meta Platforms (META) said that global government requests for user data in H2 of last year rose 0.8% to 239,388 from 237,414, led by requests from the US government. Shares rose 1.4%.

International Business Machines (IBM) and Alphabet's (GOOG) Google unit are contributing $150 million for quantum-computing research at the University of Chicago and the University of Tokyo as the US and Japan try to stay ahead of China, the Wall Street Journal reported. IBM shares rose 1.9% and Alphabet was up over 1%.

Tesla (TSLA) has proposed building a factory in India to sell its electric vehicles locally and abroad, Reuters reported. Tesla shares rose 4.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BB
META
IBM
GOOG
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.