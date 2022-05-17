Technology
Technology Sector Update for 05/17/2022: SE, ZBRA, TWTR, XLK, SOXX

MT Newswires
Technology stocks were rallying premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up more than 1% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) advanced by over 2%.

Sea (SE) reported a Q1 adjusted loss of $0.80 per diluted share, wider than a per-share loss of $0.62 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a per-share loss of $1.22. Sea was gaining over 12% in value recently.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) was up more than 3% after saying its board of directors approved the repurchase of $1 billion common shares.

Elon Musk said the $44 billion takeover deal for Twitter (TWTR) "cannot move forward" until the social media giant shows proof that the number of fake/spam accounts is below 5%. Twitter was recently down more than 1%.

SE ZBRA TWTR XLK SOXX

