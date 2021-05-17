Technology Sector Update for 05/17/2021: NOVA,CNSC,TUVA

Technology stocks were retreating Monday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF slipping 1.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.9% this afternoon.

In company news, Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) dropped 11.6% after the residential solar and energy storage services disclosed plans for a $500 million private placement of convertible senior notes due 2026.

Concentrix (CNXC) slid 2.8% after the enterprise software company announced plans to sell its Concentrix Insurance third-party administration platform to private-equity investors Abry Partners and Hoplon Capital. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Tuya (TUYA) rose 8.4% after BofA Securities raised its stock rating for the Chinese cloud applications company to buy from neutral and increased its price target by $3 to $25 apiece.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.