Technology Sector Update for 05/17/2021: CLVT, EBIX, ZH, XLK, SOXX

MT Newswires
Technology stocks were slipping in Monday's pre-bell trading. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was declining by 0.56% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently down more than 1%.

Clarivate (CLVT) was gaining more than 3% in value after announcing a deal to acquire software, data and analytics provider ProQuest from Cambridge Information Group for $5.3 billion, including debt.

Ebix (EBIX) reported Q1 adjusted diluted EPS of $0.84, compared with $0.96 a year earlier. Ebix was up over 3% recently.

Zhihu (ZH) booked a Q1 net loss of 3.46 renminbi ($0.53) per American depositary share, compared with a loss of 2.87 renminbi per ADS a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ projected a loss of 0.46 renminbi per ADS. Zhihu was advancing by more than 4% in recent trading.

