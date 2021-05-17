Technology
ANSS

Technology Sector Update for 05/17/2021: ANSS,NOVA,CNSC,TUVA

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks trimmed a portion of their prior retreat this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Monday slipping 0.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.1%.

In company news, Ansys (ANSS) fell 1.7% after the software company announced its purchase of engineering software company Phoenix Integration. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Concentrix (CNXC) slid 2.6% after the enterprise software company announced plans to sell its Concentrix Insurance third-party administration platform to private-equity investors Abry Partners and Hoplon Capital. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) dropped 8.8% after the residential solar and energy storage services disclosed plans for a $500 million private placement of convertible senior notes due 2026.

Among gainers, Tuya (TUYA) rose 7.7% after BofA Securities raised its stock rating for the Chinese cloud applications company to buy from neutral and increased its price target by $3 to $25 apiece.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ANSS NOVA CNSC

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular