Technology Sector Update for 05/17/2021: ANSS,NOVA,CNSC,TUVA

Technology stocks trimmed a portion of their prior retreat this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Monday slipping 0.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.1%.

In company news, Ansys (ANSS) fell 1.7% after the software company announced its purchase of engineering software company Phoenix Integration. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Concentrix (CNXC) slid 2.6% after the enterprise software company announced plans to sell its Concentrix Insurance third-party administration platform to private-equity investors Abry Partners and Hoplon Capital. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) dropped 8.8% after the residential solar and energy storage services disclosed plans for a $500 million private placement of convertible senior notes due 2026.

Among gainers, Tuya (TUYA) rose 7.7% after BofA Securities raised its stock rating for the Chinese cloud applications company to buy from neutral and increased its price target by $3 to $25 apiece.

