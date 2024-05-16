Technology Sector Update for 05/16/2024: SNPS, ANSS, GOOG, AAPL, CSCO

Tech stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) edging up 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) gaining 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 0.4%.

In corporate news, Synopsys' (SNPS) planned acquisition of Ansys (ANSS) is facing regulatory scrutiny in China, the companies said in separate filings. The proposed deal values Ansys at about $35 billion in cash and stock. Synopsys shares fell 1.5% and Ansys was down 0.4%.

Alphabet-owned (GOOG) Google's potential deal to license its Gemini generative artificial intelligence for iPhones may be featured at Apple's (AAPL) Worldwide Developers Conference in June, UBS Securities said in a report. Alphabet shares added 0.8% and Apple was up 0.2%.

Cisco (CSCO) reported fiscal Q3 earnings and sales that beat market expectations while raising its full-year revenue guidance range. Its shares were falling 2.6%.

