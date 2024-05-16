News & Insights

Technology
SNPS

Technology Sector Update for 05/16/2024: SNPS, ANSS, GOOG, AAPL, CSCO

May 16, 2024 — 02:01 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) edging up 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) gaining 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 0.4%.

In corporate news, Synopsys' (SNPS) planned acquisition of Ansys (ANSS) is facing regulatory scrutiny in China, the companies said in separate filings. The proposed deal values Ansys at about $35 billion in cash and stock. Synopsys shares fell 1.5% and Ansys was down 0.4%.

Alphabet-owned (GOOG) Google's potential deal to license its Gemini generative artificial intelligence for iPhones may be featured at Apple's (AAPL) Worldwide Developers Conference in June, UBS Securities said in a report. Alphabet shares added 0.8% and Apple was up 0.2%.

Cisco (CSCO) reported fiscal Q3 earnings and sales that beat market expectations while raising its full-year revenue guidance range. Its shares were falling 2.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNPS
ANSS
GOOG
AAPL
CSCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.