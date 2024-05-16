News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 05/16/2024: CSCO, LSPD, GRAB, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) were recently up 0.2%.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) was over 2% higher after the company reported fiscal Q3 earnings and sales that beat market expectations while raising its full-year revenue guidance range.

Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD) rose past 7% after it reported higher fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) was up 5% after reporting that its Q1 loss narrowed as revenue increased during the period.

