Technology Sector Update for 05/16/2023: T, IMMR, GOOG, GOOGL, TSLA

May 16, 2023 — 03:57 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were higher late Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index both advancing around 0.6%.

In company news, AT&T (T) is reducing office locations and mandating managers to return to the office at least thrice a week, Bloomberg reported, citing Chief Executive John Stankey. AT&T shares dropped 2.4%.

Immersion (IMMR) said it filed a complaint against Valve Corp. in the US District Court for the Western District of Washington over alleged patent infringement. Immersion shares were down 0.6%.

Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Google said it would be deleting accounts that have been inactive for at least two years starting in December. Alphabet shares were up almost 3%.

Tesla (TSLA) has applied for regulatory clearance in China to expand its factory in Shanghai and to begin producing pouch-type battery cells, according to Reuters. Tesla was rising 0.2%.

