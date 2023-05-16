News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 05/16/2023: SSYS, HUYA, VOD, XLK, SOXX

May 16, 2023 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.2% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) falling 0.6%.

Stratasys (SSYS) was advancing by more than 4% after after it reported Q1 revenue that surpassed estimates of analysts polled by Capital IQ and raised its 2023 revenue outlook.

HUYA (HUYA) was over 2% higher after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of 0.35 renminbi ($0.05) per diluted American depositary share, up from 0.19 renminbi per ADS a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.01 renminbi.

Vodafone Group (VOD) was falling more than 5% after it reported fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of 0.11 euros ($0.12) per share, down from 0.12 euros a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.11 euros.

