Technology Sector Update for 05/16/2023: IMMR, GOOG, TSLA, GOOGL

May 16, 2023 — 02:02 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) gaining 0.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 0.3%.

In company news, Immersion (IMMR) said it filed a complaint against Valve Corp. in the US District Court for the Western District of Washington over alleged patent infringement. Immersion shares were down 0.7%.

Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Google said it would be deleting accounts that have been inactive for at least two years starting in December. Alphabet shares were up over 3%.

Tesla (TSLA) has applied for regulatory clearance in China to expand its factory in Shanghai, and to begin producing pouch-type battery cells, according to Reuters. Tesla was rising 1.2%.

