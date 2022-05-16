Technology Sector Update for 05/16/2022: MNDY, MANT, IQ

Technology stocks were paring a portion of their earlier declines, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 1.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Monday.com (MNDY) slumped 3.9% on Monday after the work management software firm saw its Q1 non-GAAP net loss widen to $0.96 per share from $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year although the result still beat the Capital IQ consensus call expecting a $1.01 per share adjusted loss.

ManTech International (MANT) rose more than 15% after the cybersecurity company agreed to a $4.2 billion buyout offer from private-equity investors Carlyle Group (CG), which will pay $96 in cash for each ManTech share, representing a 17% premium over Friday's closing price. Investors owning 49.2% of ManTech's outstanding shares already have committed to supporting the deal, the companies said. Carlyle shares were 0.4% higher in recent trade.

IQIYI (IQ) jumped almost 17% after a double upgrade of the online entertainment platform company to overweight from underweight at JPMorgan, which also raised its price target for the stock by $6 to $8 a share.

