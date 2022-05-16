Technology
Technology Sector Update for 05/16/2022: MANT, UXIN, SOHU, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping pre-bell Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.24% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently down 0.39%.

ManTech International (MANT) was gaining over 14% in value after Carlyle Group (CG) agreed to acquire the company in an all-cash deal with an enterprise value of about $4.2 billion.

Uxin (UXIN) was up more than 17% after announcing a binding term sheet from two existing investors for a potential preferred stock subscription worth $100 million.

Sohu.com (SOHU) posted a Q1 non-GAAP net income from continuing operations of $0.26 per diluted American depositary share, down from $0.93 per ADS a year ago. Analysts' estimates were not readily available for comparison. Sohu.com was over 2% lower recently.

